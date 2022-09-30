Maybe Time to Revisit Healthcare ETFs

The healthcare sector is considered defensive, though it has plenty of growth outlets. Fortunately for investors in what’s proving to be a tumultuous 2022, the second-largest sector weight in the S&P 500 is proving to be significantly less bad than the broader market.

As of Sept. 29, the S&P 500 Health Care Index down 11.9% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is lower by 22.7%. The healthcare gauge is also sporting annualized volatility that’s 460 basis points below that of the broader market.

Still, healthcare stocks and exchange-traded funds are down on the year. There’s no denying that, but the upside of all that downside is that some discounts are now available in a high-quality sector. Among the favorable traits available in this group are innovation, dependable, rising dividends and attractive valuations –even on growthier healthcare stocks.

With those factors in mind, some of the following healthcare ETFs may be worth considering.

VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)

Like other biotechnology assets, the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH) is sagging this year and recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is seen as a possible drag on healthcare ETFs because it allows Medicare to negotiate select drug prices with biopharma companies. However, the impact of the new legislation in BBH components may prove to be negligible.

“We estimate that 15% of global branded drug sales stem from Medicare, and biopharma firms will see varying effects depending on their reliance on Medicare sales, price increases, expensive specialty drugs, and lengthened patent protection,” notes Morningstar analyst Karen Anderson. “Overall, the policy elements net out to a moderate negative that we believe is manageable through agreements with generic firms for authorized generic launches (to avoid the negotiated drug list) and higher launch prices (to counter price increase caps and earlier declines due to negotiation).”

Two other factors in BBH’s favor. First, many large-cap biotech stocks, including BBH components, are seen as attractively valued. Second, biotech mergers and acquisitions activity could finally perk up in earnest next year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

As noted above, growth corners of the healthcare sector are flailing this year and genomics stocks are among the worst offenders. The once beloved ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) confirms as much, but with this healthcare ETF, it’s important for investors to see the forest through the trees.

Disruptive growth technologies, of which genomics is certainly, don’t move up in linear fashion. Additionally, growth stocks’ 2022 struggles are, in large part, the result of rising interest rates, not rapid fundamental deterioration. That is to say, there’s still long-term promise in genomics investing, particularly if the U.S. healthcare system can shed its antiquated ways. Former President Obama concurs.

“I’ve been frustrated by the fact that we’re still not maximizing even the data we currently have,” he said at a conference earlier this week. “To the extent progress has been slower than I would’ve hoped has less to do with the particulars of precision medicine but has more to do with the fact we still have a big, creaky health-care system that accounts for one-sixth of the US economy.”

Goldman Sachs Future Healthcare ETF (GDOC)

The Goldman Sachs Future Healthcare ETF (GDOC) is an interesting mix of old guard and next generation healthcare stocks, but this actively managed fund has more of a growth feel. That’s a sign it could be a leader when growth equities are back in style. Despite clear struggles this year, the long-term case for a strategy such as GDOC remains noteworthy.

“Life Sciences is currently the largest sector within the healthcare industry and has continued to expand rapidly, with heightened demand for therapeutics driven by aging demographics and the rising prevalence of chronic disease,” noted Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.