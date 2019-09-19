Maybe the Fed Got It Right After All

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday to plenty of criticism from some corners of Wall Street. But history suggests it might have made the right choice.

The markets certainly don’t appear to be worried. After a selloff immediately following the announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied back to finish ever so slightly higher for the day. And after some weakness overnight, the markets are trading up on Thursday. The Dow has advanced 34.41 points, or 0.1%, to 27,181.49 at 12:30 p.m., while the S&P 500 has risen 0.2% to 3011.81, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 0.2% to 8193.32.

To be sure, two up days doesn’t mean the market is free and clear. Barron’s Matthew C. Klein, for one, argued that despite the interest-rate cut, the Fed is still not trying to make money “easy.” Others worried the Fed needed to do more to stave off a recession, and others feared that the rate cut would stoke inflation. Still more worried about dissent within the central bank, and what such disagreement might mean going ahead.

But what if the Fed got it just right? That is what Canaccord Genuity strategist Tony Dwyer argued in a note Thursday. “In the postmeeting press conference, the Fed voiced a cautiously optimistic tone by suggesting the domestic economy was fine, the global economy posed risks, and the Fed stands ready to react to the incoming data to sustain the expansion and achieve its inflation targets,” he writes. “Many considered yesterday’s rate cut as a ‘hawkish’ cut, meaning the lack of consensus at the Fed coupled with a dot plot forecast suggesting no more cuts was disappointing. The markets saw it a different way and we agree.”

History does too. In the past, half-point rate cuts haven’t been good for the stock market. In 2001 and 2008, the Fed cut rates by 0.5 percentage point, notes LPL Financial’s Ryan Detrick. Recessions—and stock market plunges—ensued. The quarter-point cuts in 1995 and 1996, and then again in 1998, were followed by continued economic expansion and market gains. “When the first two cuts in a new cycle of rate cuts are only 25 basis points, this could be the Fed’s way of truly viewing the cuts as insurance,” explained Detrick. “In fact, the past five cycles of cuts that started with two 25 basis point cuts saw the S&P 500 index move higher 6 and 12 months later every single time.”

Maybe it’s time to shut out the naysayers and just let the Fed do its job. Maybe.

