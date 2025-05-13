Maybe 2025 Won't Be Such a Quiet Year for Rivian

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has come a long way in such a short time. It's challenging to produce vehicles, let alone make high-quality ones that are well-received by critics and consumers alike -- and Rivian has achieved that goal. 2025 was setting up to be a quiet year, with its next vehicle launch, the highly anticipated R2, not until 2026. But don't tell Rivian it's supposed to be a quiet year, as the company is attempting to spark lackluster sales in two ways.

Come on down

Come one, come all, Rivian is seemingly yelling at potential consumers as the company is bringing in spring with a new offer designed to boost sales. Through May, consumers can lease any Rivian R1 dual-motor electric vehicle (EV) with a Max battery and performance upgrade for $0 down.

Rivian announced the "Nothing But Adventure" lease offer program, noting that it would cover your lease down payment with a $6,500 offer. Even better, consumers can also pair this savings with the usual $7,500 EV credit that is written into each lease. This is a move often seen when demand wanes, but it could be just the move Rivian needs right now to boost sales that have been lackluster in recent quarters.

But its leasing offer isn't the only way Rivian is attempting to spark sales, and its second move will also build brand awareness.

Marketing push

Investors know that Rivian's R1 vehicles have been a hit with consumers and critics, but what investors might not know is just how much consumers are invested in their Rivians. There are independently run Rivian Clubs of America spanning 35 states, which often include trips and other gatherings.

Rivian is attempting to tap into this unique brand passion with its first major marketing campaign. The campaign, named "Real Rivian Adventures," will use actual stories from real Rivian consumers and turn them into advertisements.

One example is the "Last Lemonade Standing," inspired by an owner's Facebook post. The ad situates a neighborhood boy using a Rivian vehicle outlet, in a feature unique to some EVs, to blend lemonade slushies to compete against another stand. The paid media plan will include spots on streaming services and social media, with possible buys on broadcast TV, per Rivian's vice president of marketing, Denise Cherry.

Now what?

This is a bigger move than investors might think, as Rivian has largely relied on word of mouth to grow its brand awareness. It's barely dipped its toes in advertising prior to this, and it could be just the move the young EV automaker needs in 2025 to spark sales in an otherwise quiet year.

Now, investors can sit back and see how these moves impact sales throughout 2025. At the same time, investors will want to watch the development of the R2 launch coming in 2026. So far, everything is on pace for launch, and construction on the company's original plant for its additional production capacity is on track. Right now, it's all aboard for a marketing push, branding building, and launching the R2 -- maybe 2025 won't be so quiet for Rivian after all.

