May Performance Review

Performance in May across Nasdaq’s suite of indexes was generally negative with an average loss of 1.0% across the 99 indexes we track. May’s performance, however, was much less extreme compared to April’s average loss of 8.5%. Overall, 42 indexes registered positive price performance, while 57 finished in the red. In the attached report, the KBW Bank Index was the top performer among the Nasdaq Featured Indexes with a gain of 5.9%, followed by the Nasdaq Q-50 Index, which was the only other index in this group to finish in positive territory with a gain of 0.8%. The Nasdaq-100lost 1.7% vs. 13.4% in April. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector, Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted, and Nasdaq-Ex-Tech Sector indexes also fared much better month-over-month with respective losses of only 0.8%, 1.1%, and 1.3%. The PHLX Gold/Silver Sector Index was the worst-performing of the Nasdaq Featured Indexes, losing 9.7% in May.

Performance across Nasdaq’s Global Indexes was rather muted in May, with the Nasdaq US Mid-Cap, Nasdaq DM Ex United States, and the Nasdaq Emerging Markets indexes each finishing up 0.2%. The Nasdaq US Small Cap Index was hit the hardest, losing 0.8%. Small and large caps in the United States remain areas of weakness, while mid-caps have started to show improvement. Generally speaking, the US was the worst performer among Developed Markets, which in turn were weaker than Emerging Markets. Within Europe, Nasdaq’s Nordic Indexes all posted losses in May, although the OMX Helsinki 25’s loss of 0.5% was much less than that of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index, which finished down 4.7%. Within EM, Asia-Pacific ex-Japan fell by 0.6%.

Nasdaq’s Dividend & Income Index suite saw exceptionally strong performance in May, with all but one of the 10 indexes finishing in positive territory. The outperformer was the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers 50 Index, which gained 5.2%, followed by the Nasdaq Select Canadian Preferred Share Index’s return of 4.0%. The laggard of the month was the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator Index with a minimal loss of 0.2%.

Nasdaq’s Dorsey Wright Indexes, driven by exposure to the momentum factor, demonstrated strength in Energy, Utilities, Technology, and large/mid-caps. The Dorsey Wright Energy Tech Leaders Index was the top performer in the suite with a gain of 15.2%, followed by the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index, which gained 6.6%. The Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index is a sector rotation, index of funds strategy that currently has a 40% overweight to the broader Energy sector. Areas of weakness included momentum-driven Financials, Consumer Cyclicals, and Healthcare. The Dorsey Wright Financials Tech Leaders Index was the worst-performing of the Dorsey Wright Suite, losing 3.8% in May.

Within the lineup of Nasdaq Green Economy Indexes, the Nasdaq OMX Solar Index led the way in May with a gain of 16.2% and was the top-performing index of all 99 indexes tracked in our report. Nasdaq OMX Wind also demonstrated strength, gaining 4%. The Nasdaq OMX Green Economy Index, however, was the laggard of the group, falling by 2.7% in May. Water also showed weakness relative to its Solar and Wind counterparts.



Within Nasdaq’s Thematic suite of indexes, Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy bounced back to the top spot with a positive return of 6.8% after losing 19.2% in April. Other indexes finishing the month of May with gains of at least 5% include the PHLX Semiconductor Index, the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor Index, and the Nasdaq Yewno Global Future Mobility Index. Indexes focusing on Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet, and Healthcare Innovation (especially Junior Biotech) were among the worst performers, down at least 5% each.

Finally, we round things out by highlighting that mixed performance extended to other asset classes as well, including Options, Fixed Income, and Cryptocurrencies. Within Nasdaq’s Options suite, the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Monthly Net Credit Collar 95-100 Index were relative outperformers, down only 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Within Fixed Income, almost the entirety of the Bullet Shares suite generated positive performance, with the BS Corporate Bond 2026 TR Index finishing with a gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, Crypto indexes took a beating in May. The Nasdaq Bitcoin Index lost 17.6%, while the Nasdaq Ethereum Index fell 31.1% and was the overall worst performer.

We continue to see elevated volatility across equity markets, which generally remain oversold. It is important to note that we did not finish the month at the lows, and we actually saw a strong rally over the final week of the month. We remain patient and hopeful that this year’s downward price action will begin to normalize in the near-term and simply offer compelling buying opportunities for investors operating on a long time horizon, just as we witnessed during the bear markets of 1Q’20 and 4Q’18, most recently.



