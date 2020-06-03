Abstract Stock
May Index Scorecard: Crude Oil Rebounds to Become Month’s Top Performer

May Index Score Card: Crude Oil Rebounds to Become Month's Top Performer

Overall, May saw generally positive performance across most markets and indexes, continuing the upward trend started in April. The Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil ER (NQCICLER) Index rebounded to become the month’s top performer with a gain of 63.4%. This comes off the index’s three-month streak at the bottom. Also showing solid growth was the Nasdaq Q-50 Index (12.0%), earning it the title of best non-Commodity, non-Green Economy Index. This contributes to the market's broad recovery among small and mid-caps for the month. The Nasdaq Commodity Natural Gas ER (NQCINGER) Index came in as the month’s worst performer with a loss of 14.8%.

May 2020 Index Performance Report

