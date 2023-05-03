May Flowers? 3 Reasons to be Bullish Equities in May

For whatever reason, some of the most devastating market corrections have occurred in the month of May. One of the oldest and most popular sayings in Wall Street circles is, “Sell in May go away.” Is there truth to the adage, or is there more to it than meets the eye? What is likely to happen this time around?

Seasonality: Though May has seen some nasty drawdowns in the past, recently, the month has been one of the most bullish. In 9 of the past 10 years, the S&P 500 Index has gained ground in May.

Federal Reserve Action: Though Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. Central Bank would “make decisions meeting by meeting based on data”, he also hinted that a pause in interest rate hikes might be on the way. In his statement on Wednesday, Powell said that the Fed’s interest rate policy is “Perhaps not far off from a sufficiently restrictive level”. Since equities are forward-looking, they may begin to discount a future rate hike pause based on Powell’s positioning.

Technical Action: Despite the dichotomy between the Nasdaq 100 ETF ( QQQ ) and the Russell 2000 Index ETF ( IWM ), some positive developments occurred Wednesday. Firstly, QQQ held its breakout level and is basing in a bullish manner above its 50-day moving average.



Secondly, though the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ) has weighed on the IWM recently, IWM showed resilience on Wednesday by gaining more than 1.5% intraday and making no new lows.



Furthermore, in his statement earlier, Jerome Powell did his best to calm markets by saying that “the U.S banking system is sound and resilient.”

Conclusion

Equities markets have a lot of potential roadblocks to contend with, including the regional banking crisis, higher interest rates, and the looming debt ceiling deadline. However, equities markets tend to climb a wall of worry. Strong seasonality, technical action, and a potential Fed “pivot” bode well for stocks in the month of May.

