News & Insights

Stocks

May Cotton Up a Limit as New Lead Month

March 07, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

With March cotton officially off the board – having expired at 99.14 cents, the May contract is up by a limit to close off the expiration gap. The other nearby contracts are also up by triple digits. New crop futures are 71 to 90 points higher so far. 

FAS reported 52k RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 2/29. That was up from the MY low last week but still 100k RBs shy of the 4-wk average. The week’s exports were listed at 331k RBs. 

The Cotlook A Index fell by 30 points to 101.05 cents/lb on 3/5. The Seam had 4,664 bales sold on 3/4 for an average gross price of 88.63 cents/lb. The AWP was 77.47 cents/lb on. ICE certified stocks were 1,636 bales as of 3/4. 

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 97.88, up 389 points,

Oct 24 Cotton  is at 88.55, up 282 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 84.56, up 92 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.