May 2021 Review and Outlook

Fed calls inflation concerns “transitory”

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs

Oil reached new 52 week high

Gold back above $1,900 an ounce

More than 1.86 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered globally

Index Performance for May:

Inflation concerns, rising input costs and a tight labor market led to a choppy month of trading. Equity markets rallied into month’s end to close mixed to flat for May. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs in the first week of the month and managed to finish in the green, despite a mid-month sell-off. The Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite did not fare as well, declining for the month, breaking a six-month streak of higher highs. Small and Mid-cap names, highlighted in the Russell 2000 Index, finished relatively flat.

Investors’ concerns around inflation running hot have been seen in all aspects of the market. Equities, treasuries, commodities, currency and even crypto have seen heightened bouts of volatility the past few months.

The release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes from their April meeting on May 19th helped spark the late month equity rally. The Federal Reserve signaled a shift in language from the March minutes, stating that “if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.” This eased some concerns over the Fed being behind the curve.

On this same topic, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that the central bank will be open to tapering talks, while Federal Reserve Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles also talked down inflation concerns as transitory in a recent speech and also said "I see two potential headwinds for the economy: the uneven global recovery and the aforementioned supply bottlenecks.”

The bond market reacted to these comments by rallying, validating the Fed’s stance. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury decreased in May from a high of 1.7035% to closed at 1.5934% at months-end.

10-Year Treasury Yield for May:

10-Year Treasury Yield for the Last 10 Years:

Value vs. Growth:

Value outperformed Growth again in May by 372 basis points. Growth names have significantly outperformed Value since the pandemic lows. However, since the beginning of the year, Value has outperformed by over 1,100 basis points, playing directly into the “re-opening” trade theme and investor concerns over creeping inflation.

Russell 1000 Value vs. Growth Indexes Normalized for May:

Sector Performance Total Return for May:

Earnings Commentary:

Earnings season for Q1’21 is slowing down with over 95% of the S&P 500 members having reported. According to FactSet data, 86% of S&P 500 members reported a positive EPS surprise and 76% have reported a positive revenue surprise, putting this quarter on pace for the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting a positive EPS surprise since FactSet began tracking this metric. In total, S&P 500 companies reported earnings growth of 50.2% and revenue growth of 10.7%. Consumer Discretionary (+59%) and Energy (+39%) were the best reporting sectors while Utilities (+2.4) lagged.

Volatility:

Volatility subsided by month’s end. The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX also known as the fear-gauge spiked mid-month to above 28 on inflation fears before settling at the lows of the month.

Economic Commentary:

U.S. job growth disappointed in April, highlighted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s May 7th Employment Situation report. This was the biggest miss on record as only 266,000 new jobs were added vs. economist expectations of over 1 million. The unexpected weakness fueled the argument that extended unemployment benefits have become a hindrance for employers. However, U.S. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims continue to fall to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic started (though still elevated when compared to pre-pandemic numbers). This dichotomy between those working and those not, proves how difficult it is to predict the re-opening of the economy. The May Jobs report will be released Friday, June 4th.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s 2nd estimate for Q1’21 GDP (the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy) was unchanged from the advance estimate of 6.4%. The GDP Price Deflator was bumped up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 4.1%.

April’s U.S. core personal consumption expenditures, ex-food and energy (one of the Fed’s key inflation gauges), rose 3.1% annually. The 1.2% increase from last month’s 1.9% reading was the largest on record.

U.S. Unemployment Monthly Rate:

Commodities:

Dr. Copper:

Copper made a new 52 week high this month. And while the base metal is up 4.25% for May, it has declined 4.6% from its high on May 10th. Is this a sign of inflation fears waning or is there more market volatility ahead?

Copper One Year Price Return:

Copper, May 2021 Price Chart:

Oil:

The energy sector had a strong month. WTI Crude closed the month at new one-year high and Brent closed only a few pennies away from that same mark. WTI is up over 5% for the month. According to AAA data, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.05 a gallon. The highest price on record was July, 2008 at $4.11 when WTI was trading at over $140 a barrel.

Gold:

Gold, helped by a weak U.S. dollar, increased 7.7% in May, climbing back above $1,900 an ounce for the first time since November 2020. Gold is now trading near a 5-month high.

Dollar:

The world’s reserve currency steadily declined in May. The U.S. Dollar Index closed at a 4-month low on May 25th and finished down 1.58% for the month.

Cryptocurrency:

Bitcoin traded above $59,000 on May 8th but has declined significantly since. Trading at 4-month low, Bitcoin has fallen over 38% in May.

Looking Ahead:

There will plenty of volatility in the days ahead, but the Fed’s steadfastness that the recent inflation fears are “transitory” have helped calm the equities market for now. Upcoming items to note are the June 4th non-farm payroll release, this quarter’s Quad-Witch options expiration on June 18th and the annual Russell Reconstitution on June 25th.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Nasdaq is hosting a live webinar with FTSE Russell to discuss the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. family of indexes. The Russell U.S. Indexes Reconstitution fully realigns the indexes to ensure that they maintain accurate representations of the U.S. equity market, including its market capitalization and style segments. If you have not registered for the webinar and wish to do so, please contact your Nasdaq MID representative.

