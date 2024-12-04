MaxoTel Expands Stake in Vonex Limited

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.
Maxo Telecommunications Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Vonex Limited through a series of on-market acquisitions, boosting its voting power from 27.19% to 28.50%. The latest transactions, part of an ongoing takeover bid, involved purchasing over 4 million ordinary shares at $0.044 per share. This strategic move signifies MaxoTel’s commitment to expanding its influence within Vonex, potentially impacting the company’s future direction.
