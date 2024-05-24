Maxnerva Shareholders Unanimously Pass Key Resolutions

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited (HK:1037) has released an update.

In the recent annual general meeting of Maxnerva Technology Services Limited, shareholders unanimously passed all resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-appointment of auditors, and re-election of multiple directors. The company’s total issued shares were fully entitled to vote, with no opposition or abstention on any resolution, demonstrating solid confidence in the company’s governance and direction.

