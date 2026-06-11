MaxLinear's Trinity Platform Boosts Its Wireless Backhaul Capabilities

As global mobile data consumption continues to rise and 5G networks expand into underserved regions, operators are increasingly seeking wireless backhaul solutions that are easier to deploy, lower in cost and more autonomously managed. Legacy approaches often rely on manual provisioning and limited visibility, resulting in slower rollouts and higher costs. Against this backdrop, MaxLinear MXL recently introduced the Trinity platform, a carrier-grade solution offering bidirectional wireless backhaul speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Trinity is based on the company’s URX processor family. It pairs the URX850 SoC with a purpose-built cloud-native API framework that integrates with MaxLinear’s millimeter and microwave modems. The platform enables cloud-managed, AI-optimized backhaul infrastructure, which means that operators can expand 5G coverage while simultaneously lowering deployment and operational costs through automation and real-time network intelligence.

The launch also positions MaxLinear to capitalize on the growing millimeter wave technology opportunity. As stated by the company, the market is expected to expand from roughly $3 billion in 2024 to more than $7 billion by 2029, representing about 20% annual growth, driven in part by the demand for scalable, cloud-managed and AI-enabled telecom infrastructure.

For the company’s Original Equipment Manufacturercustomers, Trinity represents a major advancement as it now handles functions that previously required multiple components, including switching and quality-of-service (QoS) functionality, aggregation of multiple wireless links, high-speed data encryption and precise timing for carrier-grade networks.

At present, the Trinity platform is available with URX850, and the associated backhaul software kit is available now. OEM products based on Trinity are expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

Updates From MXL Peers — QRVO & QCOM

Qorvo QRVO has introduced an X-band radar front-end solution that enables defense system designers to achieve higher performance without increasing size, weight or prime power. Designed for modern phased array and multifunction sensors, the Qorvo QPF5012 combines transmit power, efficiency and receive sensitivity in a single compact module, addressing key challenges in next-generation radar design.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM recently introduced the Snapdragon C Platform, a new entry-tier processor designed to make modern personal computing more accessible to students, families and small businesses. The platform is engineered for power-efficient everyday computing experiences people rely on in entry-level laptops without sacrificing portability or all-day battery life.

The Zacks Rundown for MXL Stock

Over the past year, MaxLinear shares have surged 483% compared with the industry’s 78% growth.



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In terms of valuation, MXL trades at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 9.09X compared with its 2.74X median and the industry average of 10.30X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been trending upward for the past 60 days.



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MaxLinear currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.