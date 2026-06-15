MaxLinear's Panther Momentum Builds on Growing Tier 1 Design Wins

MaxLinear MXL continues to build momentum with its Panther hardware storage accelerator System-on-Chip family within its infrastructure business. The company is seeing growing design win activity among Tier 1 network appliance and cloud service providers. Compared to traditional software compression, Panther achieved significant advantages, including more than 4x improvement in power savings and more efficient utilization of CPUs, CPU cores and AI accelerators.

At the Future of Memory and Storage SMS 2025 conference in Santa Clara, CA, MaxLinear announced its Panther V storage accelerator, which delivers ultra-low latency, 450 gigabits per second throughput and PCIe Gen 5 connectivity. The company started sampling Panther 5 to leading customers and our partners, including Advanced Micro Devices or AMD. Based on current engagement, management expects storage accelerator revenues to at least double in 2026 compared to 2025.

As a recent development, MaxLinear and Los Alamos National Laboratory are partnering to enable hardware-accelerated OpenZFS File System storage for large-scale, high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The effort brings togetherMaxLinear’s Panther Storage Accelerator and LANL’s advancement in Direct I/O and Z.I.A (ZFS Interface for Accelerators) framework, developed to accelerate performance for the ZFS-using community.

Through this collaboration, Panther is integrated with ZFS as a Data Processing Unit Services Module provider, enabling inline hardware acceleration of select CPU-intensive operations such as data compression and checksum generation, to increase storage capacity, improve file I/O performance and reduce host CPU utilization.

According to the company, the combined hardware-software approach preserves ZFS ordering, consistency and data integrity guarantees while allowing efficient compute offload and scalable acceleration.

News From MXL Peers

Broadcom Inc. AVGO has announced the establishment of the AI XPV Platform with Apollo and Blackstone's Credit & Insurance Business as initial anchor investors. The Platform is designed to enable more than 20 gigawatts in compute capacity using Broadcom's XPUs and networking solutions customized for leading frontier AI labs, including Anthropic and OpenAI, through 2028. The Platform has launched with an initial transaction of $35 billion to facilitate Anthropic's previously announced capacity expansion of more than 1 gigawatt of compute infrastructure expected to be deployed in Fluidstack-based sites starting in mid-2026.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS unveiled its new Si829x isolated safety gate driver for electric vehicle traction inverters and other electrified systems, including eTrucking, industrial motor drives and emerging mobility platforms, at PCIM 2026. In contrast to the conventional voltage-mode gate drivers, the Si829x uses ProVCD, Skyworks’ second-generation variable current drive, with high-resolution gate waveform shaping and cycle-by-cycle control through a digital interface.

MXL Stock Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past three months, MaxLinear shares have surged 387.6% compared with the industry’s 50% growth.



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MXL shares are trading at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 10.65X compared with its 2.81X median and the industry average of 10.62X.



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Here’s how estimates for MaxLinear’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have been shaping up for the past 60 days.



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MaxLinear currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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