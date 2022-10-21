MaxLinear (MXL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MaxLinear MXL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25.

For the third quarter, MXL expects revenues between $280 million and $290 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $285.03 million, implying growth of 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating a rise of 38.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

MaxLinear beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.85%.

Factors to Consider

MaxLinear is witnessing strong demand across its robust portfolio of solutions. This is likely to have benefited its third-quarter performance.

Continuous efforts to expand its product portfolio to address high-value markets are anticipated to have remained a positive factor.

During the third quarter, MaxLinear introduced Panther III, the latest in its Panther series of storage accelerators, which delivers ultra-low latency and security acceleration for enterprise and hyperscale data centers. This is expected to have been a tailwind in the underlined quarter.

Strength across fiber gateway access, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless infrastructure are likely to have driven the top line in the quarter under review.

Strong momentum for its Wi-Fi products owing to increasing consumer demand for broadband access and connectivity services is likely to have aided MXL’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Continuous strength in access and backhaul demand, market share gains and increasing content per platform are expected to have improved MXL’s performance in the 5G wireless infrastructure end market.

MaxLinearhas been clinching several platform design wins across multiple geographies in various end markets. This might have aided its quarterly performance.

During the third quarter, MXL’s MaxLinear PCIe bridges and serial transceivers were picked by Digi International for the Digi Connect IT high-performance console access servers used in data center and infrastructure markets. The impact of customer expansion is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

However, the coronavirus pandemic-triggered supply-chain constraints in the semiconductor industry are expected to have remained a headwind. The pandemic-induced fresh lockdowns in China might have remained a concern in the to-be-reported quarter.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are likely to have affected the September-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MaxLinear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MaxLinear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Fortinet FTNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fortinet is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 35% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

The Trade Desk TTD has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Trade Desk is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

ZoomInfo Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZI’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 53.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



