MaxLinear (MXL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27.



For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $275-$285 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $280.04 million, indicating growth of 36.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, suggesting a jump of 92.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.14%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Strengthening connectivity business, which includes Wi-Fi, Ethernet, MoCA and G.hn, is expected to have contributed well to the top line of the company in the quarter to be reported.



The solid momentum across the company’s Wi-Fi business is expected to have aided the performance in the quarter under review.



A strong demand environment across the broadband data access market is likely to have continued benefiting the company in the second quarter.



Increasing remote-working trends, which have triggered the demand for access data bandwidth and in-home distribution, are expected to have impacted the to-be-reported quarterly performance positively.



The growing momentum across the company’s multiple product lines is expected to have been a tailwind.



The impacts of the increasing adoption of 100G PAM4 are expected to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



DC/DC power modules are expected to have gained traction across FPGA, DSP and SoC high-current core and memory supply rails.



Rising power management attach rates across the company’s broadband infrastructure applications are expected to have driven content growth across the existing platform.



However, headwinds related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning. Supply-chain constraints in semiconductor manufacturing are expected to have negative impacts on the company’s second-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MaxLinear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MaxLinear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

