MaxLinear (MXL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $200-$210 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $205.04 million, indicating growth of 230.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 50 cents per share, suggesting a significant jump from 7 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once. It delivered an earnings surprise of 6.02%, on average.

Factors to Consider

A strong demand environment across the broadband data access market is likely to have continued benefiting the company in the first quarter.



Moreover, increasing remote-working trends,which have triggered the demand for access data bandwidth and in-home distribution, are expected to have impacted the to-be-reported quarterly results positively.



Further, growing momentum across the company’s multiple product lines is expected to have been a tailwind.



Furthermore, strengthening connectivity business, which includes WiFi, Ethernet, MoCA and G.hn, is expected to have contributed well to the top line of the company in the quarter to be reported.



Additionally, the impacts of increasing adoption of 100G PAM4 by Tier-1 customers are expected to get reflected in the first-quarter results.



Also, new DC/DC power modules are expected to have gained traction across FPGA, DSP and SoC high-current core and memory supply rails.



Apart from these, rising power management attach rates across the company’s broadband infrastructure applications are expected to have driven content growth across the existing platform.



Additionally, synergies from the acquisition of Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division and NanoSemi buyout are expected to have aided the company’s first-quarter performance.



However, headwinds related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning. Moreover, supply-chain constraints in semiconductor manufacturing are expected to have negative impacts on the company’s first-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MaxLinear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MaxLinear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are somestocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that thesehave the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



AMETEK, Inc. AME currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Waters Corporation WAT has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Square, Inc. SQ currently has an Earnings ESP of +23.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

