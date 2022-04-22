MaxLinear (MXL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $255-$265 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $260.08 million, indicating growth of 24.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting a significant jump of 65.4% from the year-ago reported figure. Further, the estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 7.17%, on average.

MaxLinear, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

MaxLinear, Inc price-eps-surprise | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

Factors to Consider

Strength across the company’s multiple product lines is expected to have driven top-line growth in the first quarter.



Improving supply-chain management, along with cost-cutting strategies, is expected to have been a major positive.



Solid momentum in broadband access, connectivity, infrastructure and industrial multi-markets is expected to have contributed well.



Increasing hybrid-working trends, which have triggered the demand for access data bandwidth, are expected to have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Rising power management attach rates across the company’s broadband infrastructure applications are expected to have driven content growth across the existing platform.



The company’s introduction of a fully integrated SoC, named Sierra, for 4G/5G Open RAN radio units is likely to have aided its quarterly performance.



Increasing platform design wins across multiple geographies in new end markets are likely to have been beneficial for the company.



The impacts of the increasing adoption of 100G PAM4 by Tier-1 customers are expected to get reflected in first-quarter results.



New DC/DC power modules are expected to have gained traction across FPGA, DSP and SoC high-current core, and memory supply rails. This is likely to have been a tailwind.



However, the global coronavirus-driven economic crisis has been raising volatility in the semiconductor market. The impacts of this are anticipated to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Also, supply-chain challenges in the semiconductor industry are expected to have been concerning in the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MaxLinear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MaxLinear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

