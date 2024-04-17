MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Increased by 8.77% to 23.00

The average one-year price target for MaxLinear (NasdaqGS:MXL) has been revised to 23.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.77% from the prior estimate of 21.14 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.36% from the latest reported closing price of 21.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is -0.66%, a decrease of 628.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 84,746K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,968K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,395K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 19.10% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,598K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing an increase of 26.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,481K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,403K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.