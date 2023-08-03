MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Decreased by 9.20% to 34.77

The average one-year price target for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) has been revised to 34.77 / share. This is an decrease of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 38.30 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.95% from the latest reported closing price of 24.67 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 84,961K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,276K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 0.73% over the last quarter.
Primecap Management holds 2,967K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.93% over the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 2,651K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 3.74% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 2,370K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 6.63% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,184K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.68% over the last quarter.
MaxLinear Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
Additional reading:
- Amendment No. 1 to Credit Agreement, dated as of June 29, 2023, by and among MaxLinear, Inc., the lenders from time to time party thereto, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent.
- Certificate of Amendment to the Fifth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of MaxLinear, Inc.
- MaxLinear Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Silicon Motion
- MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- MaxLinear Investor Presentation May 2023 Disclaimer Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2
