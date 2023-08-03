MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Decreased by 9.20% to 34.77

The average one-year price target for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) has been revised to 34.77 / share. This is an decrease of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 38.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.95% from the latest reported closing price of 24.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 84,961K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,276K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,967K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,651K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,370K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,184K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.68% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

