MaxLinear (MXL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MaxLinear (MXL) closed at $72.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MaxLinear as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 115.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $245.08 million, up 25.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $889.6 million, which would represent changes of +204.55% and +85.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MaxLinear should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MaxLinear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

