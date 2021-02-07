MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Just Reported Yearly Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

It's been a good week for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.0% to US$32.02. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$479m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$1.35 per share, some 3.4% larger than the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MXL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering MaxLinear are now predicting revenues of US$808.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 79% to US$0.28. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$759.8m and US$0.67 per share in losses. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about MaxLinear's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a considerable decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$41.20, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic MaxLinear analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that MaxLinear's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 69%, well above its historical decline of 1.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.2% next year. So it looks like MaxLinear is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$41.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MaxLinear going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for MaxLinear that we have uncovered.

