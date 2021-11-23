MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insiders sold US$7.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MaxLinear

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, William Torgerson, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$38.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$69.07). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 40% of William Torgerson's holding.

MaxLinear insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MXL Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

MaxLinear Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at MaxLinear. Specifically, Vice President of Marketing Infrastructure Brendan Walsh ditched US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does MaxLinear Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MaxLinear insiders own about US$401m worth of shares (which is 7.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MaxLinear Insiders?

An insider sold MaxLinear shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MaxLinear you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

