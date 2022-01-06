MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MaxLinear, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MXL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$99m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$5.7b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MaxLinear's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

MaxLinear is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Semiconductor analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$98m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MaxLinear's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MaxLinear is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in MaxLinear's case is 71%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of MaxLinear which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at MaxLinear, take a look at MaxLinear's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is MaxLinear worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MaxLinear is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MaxLinear's board and the CEO's background.

