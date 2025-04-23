MAXLINEAR Earnings Results: $MXL Reports Quarterly Earnings

MAXLINEAR ($MXL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $95,930,000, missing estimates of $95,938,284 by $-8,284.

MAXLINEAR Insider Trading Activity

MAXLINEAR insiders have traded $MXL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN G LITCHFIELD (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $651,206 .

. ALBERT J MOYER sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $174,230

WILLIAM TORGERSON (VP/GM, Broadband Group) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,100 shares for an estimated $93,941 .

. CONNIE H. KWONG (Corporate Controller & PAO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $93,050

TED L III TEWKSBURY sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $89,110

MAXLINEAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of MAXLINEAR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MAXLINEAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MXL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

