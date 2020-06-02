MaxLinear Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MXL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.53, changing hands as high as $18.58 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.