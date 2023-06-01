MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Price Target Decreased by 14.45% to 3.68

The average one-year price target for MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) has been revised to 3.68 / share. This is an decrease of 14.45% from the prior estimate of 4.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.88% from the latest reported closing price of 2.69 / share.

MaxiTRANS Industries Maintains 2.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxiTRANS Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXI is 0.00%, a decrease of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 87K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

