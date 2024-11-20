News & Insights

MaxiPARTS Limited Strengthens Market Position in 2024

November 20, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

MaxiPARTS Limited (AU:MXI) has released an update.

MaxiPARTS Limited, a major player in the Australian truck and trailer parts market, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its strategic initiatives and business outlook. The company is known for supplying essential components to the road transport industry, operating under the ASX ticker MXI. Investors and stakeholders are keeping a keen eye on MaxiPARTS as it continues to solidify its position in the market.

