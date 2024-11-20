MaxiPARTS Limited Achieves Success at AGM

MaxiPARTS Limited (AU:MXI) has released an update.

MaxiPARTS Limited, a leading supplier in the Australian truck and trailer parts sector, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions carried. The meeting highlighted strong shareholder support, underscoring confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership. This outcome may enhance investor interest as MaxiPARTS continues to strengthen its market position.

