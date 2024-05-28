MaxiPARTS Director Increases Shareholding

MaxiPARTS Limited (AU:MXI) has released an update.

MaxiPARTS Limited has reported a change in Director Frank Micallef’s interest in the company’s securities, with an on-market purchase of 2,320 fully paid ordinary shares at $1.96 per share, increasing his total holdings to 42,320 shares. The transaction, which occurred on May 27, 2024, did not involve any changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the trade was not conducted during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

