Maxing Out Your 401(k)? You May Still Be Leaving Money on the Table.

Key Points

Maxing out a 401(k) is a great way to build retirement wealth.

You may be losing out on money for your senior years by investing your 401(k) too conservatively.

Make a point to actively choose 401(k) investments so your money can work for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

A lot of people struggle to contribute a few thousand dollars a year toward retirement savings. So if you've been maxing out your 401(k), you're clearly in a great place.

But while it certainly pays to contribute the maximum each year to your 401(k) plan if you have the means to do so, that doesn't guarantee that you'll end up with the savings balance you're hoping for. In fact, one big 401(k) mistake may be causing you to leave a boatload of money on the table.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Are you playing an active role in your 401(k)'s investments?

Often, when you contribute to a 401(k) and don't choose specific investments, your money lands in a target date fund. These funds are designed to adjust your asset allocation over time, depending on how close to retirement you are.

Target date funds are unquestionably convenient. But that convenience can come at a huge cost.

See, target date funds tend to start dialing down stock exposure sooner than they have to. This conservative approach could mean losing out on stronger returns -- and falling short of your savings goals.

Plus, target date funds tend to charge high fees, known as expense ratios. Those can eat away at your returns over time, costing your money.

That's why instead of letting your 401(k) contributions land in a target date fund, you may want to play a more active role in choosing your investments. The options you land on should hinge on your tolerance for risk as well as where you are in your savings journey.

But let's say you're a good 30 years away from retirement. You may find that investing your 401(k) in an S&P 500 index fund makes more sense than sticking with a target date fund.

In that case, it will be on you to remember to start shifting into more conservative assets as retirement nears. But for now, there's no reason not to maximize growth in your retirement account.

Plus, index funds tend to come with much lower fees than target date funds. So there could be some savings there, too.

Don't assume that maxing out is enough

By maxing out your 401(k), you're taking a big step toward meeting your savings goals. But simply funneling money into your workplace retirement plan isn't enough.

It's just as important to make sure your money is working as hard as it can. That means choosing the right investments and not just defaulting to an option that may be convenient but puts you at risk of coming up short.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.