MAXIMUS, VA Ready Partner to Combat Job Loss in Virginia

MAXIMUS, Inc. MMS has joined hands with Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready), a newly formed nonprofit organization, with a view to address coronavirus-related job loss across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Notably, VA Ready focuses on skill-development programs for jobless Virginians to get them ready for in-demand jobs in potential sectors.

Through FastForward, a state-led short-term workforce credential program offered through the Virginia Community College System’s (“VCCS”) 23 community colleges, VA Ready trains Virginians for jobs that are in demand across the Commonwealth. It gives scholars a $1,000 Credential Achievement Award and interview opportunities with its business partners.

MAXIMUS Extends Support, Input and Participation

MAXIMUS is now one of VA Ready’s Business Partners and the company’s support to the public charity includes financial aid for Credential Achievement Awards and awareness efforts, inputs on offerings and curricula of VCCS through to Talent Task Force, participation in the VA Ready Job Exchange, and provision of job interview opportunities to VA Ready Scholars.

“No matter the role, we are driven by our mission to help government serve people through health and human services benefit programs here in Virginia, as well as across the country and around the world,” said Bruce Caswell, MAXIMUS president and CEO.

MAXIMUS’s shares have gained 25.6% over the past there months, significantly outperforming the 10.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

