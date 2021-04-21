Markets
Maximus To Buy Veterans Evaluation Services For $1.4 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS), a provider of government services worldwide, said that it agreed to acquire the parent company of Veterans Evaluation Services Inc. (VES) for $1.4 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in the company's third fiscal quarter.

The VES business will be part of the U.S. Federal Services Segment of Maximus and is expected to generate revenue of $160 million to $175 million for the last four months of fiscal 2021.

The transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and should be accretive in future periods.

