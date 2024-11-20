Maximus Resources Updates on Unquoted Securities

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.
Maximus Resources Limited has updated its announcement regarding the issue, conversion, or payment of unquoted securities, reflecting changes in registered holder and allotment date. This update may interest investors keen on tracking corporate actions and seeking opportunities in the unquoted equity market.
