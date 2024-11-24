News & Insights

Maximus Resources Unveils Promising Hilditch Gold Drilling Results

November 24, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising drilling results at their Hilditch gold deposit in Western Australia, uncovering multiple shallow high-grade gold intersections. These findings enhance the economic outlook for the deposit, with mine approvals underway and potential collaborations with mining and toll-milling partners on the horizon. The company’s strategic efforts aim to capitalize on rising gold prices, boosting their financial prospects.

