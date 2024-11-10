News & Insights

Stocks

Maximus Resources Unveils High-Grade Lithium Finds

November 10, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade lithium results from its Bird Rock and Kandui prospects in Western Australia. The recent drilling at Bird Rock revealed significant spodumene mineralization, with lithium grades reaching up to 2.33% Li2O, while Kandui’s follow-up drilling confirmed new high-grade pegmatite intersections. These results underscore the potential of the Lefroy Lithium Project, a joint venture with the Korean government mining agency, KOMIR.

For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.