Maximus Resources Unveils High-Grade Lithium Finds

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.
Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade lithium results from its Bird Rock and Kandui prospects in Western Australia. The recent drilling at Bird Rock revealed significant spodumene mineralization, with lithium grades reaching up to 2.33% Li2O, while Kandui’s follow-up drilling confirmed new high-grade pegmatite intersections. These results underscore the potential of the Lefroy Lithium Project, a joint venture with the Korean government mining agency, KOMIR.
For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.