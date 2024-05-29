News & Insights

Stocks

Maximus Resources Seeks ASX Quotation Expansion

May 29, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities on the ASX, set to be fully paid ordinary shares. The application, dated May 29, 2024, covers 40,577,148 shares under the ticker MXR, signifying a potential expansion or fundraising move by the company.

For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.