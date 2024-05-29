Maximus Resources Seeks ASX Quotation Expansion

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities on the ASX, set to be fully paid ordinary shares. The application, dated May 29, 2024, covers 40,577,148 shares under the ticker MXR, signifying a potential expansion or fundraising move by the company.

