Maximus Resources Seeks ASX Quotation Expansion

May 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of over 66 million of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with an issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move, as detailed in their latest announcement, signifies a new phase for the company, potentially offering investors fresh opportunities in the financial market.

