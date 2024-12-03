Maximus Resources Reports Promising Gold Drill Results

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Maximus Resources Limited has announced promising initial results from its 8500N Paleochannel gold drill program near Kambalda, Western Australia. The first phase of the program revealed several shallow, high-grade gold intervals, indicating potential for expanding mineralization. This development presents a low-cost, low-risk production opportunity for the company.

For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.