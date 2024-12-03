News & Insights

Maximus Resources Reports Promising Gold Drill Results

December 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced promising initial results from its 8500N Paleochannel gold drill program near Kambalda, Western Australia. The first phase of the program revealed several shallow, high-grade gold intervals, indicating potential for expanding mineralization. This development presents a low-cost, low-risk production opportunity for the company.

