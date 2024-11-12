Maximus Resources Issues 7 Million Unlisted Options

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 7 million unlisted options, each with an exercise price of $0.092, set to expire on November 30, 2027. This move could potentially interest investors looking for opportunities in unquoted securities and employee incentive schemes. The announcement reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance stakeholder value.

