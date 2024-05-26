Maximus Resources Hosts Investor Webinar

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited invites shareholders and investors to an interactive webinar on May 28th, 2024, featuring updates on its Lefroy Lithium Project and upcoming gold exploration initiatives, following a $3.2 Million capital raise. The session will include a Q&A with Tim Wither, the Managing Director, and a presentation on thegold marketby Hadley Widdup from Lion Selection Group. A recorded version of the webinar will be accessible post-event for those interested in the company’s mining ventures in gold, lithium, and nickel.

