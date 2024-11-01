Maximus Resources Ends 12 Million Unexercised Options

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 12 million stock options that expired on October 31, 2024, without being exercised. This development might influence investor perceptions as the options, which were priced at $0.085, will no longer be available for conversion, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure.

