Maximus Resources’ Director Acquires Significant Options

Maximus Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Timothy Wither, who acquired 7 million unlisted options as part of a long-term incentive plan. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning director incentives with its strategic goals, potentially impacting investor perspectives on Maximus Resources’ future performance.

