Maximus Resources Announces New Unlisted Options Issuance

Maximus Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 7 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.092, set to expire on November 30, 2027. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing employee engagement and potentially boosting its future performance.

