Maximus Resources Advances Gold and Lithium Projects

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited continues to advance its Spargoville Gold Project with successful drill programs revealing promising shallow gold mineralization at the Hilditch and Eagles Nest sites. The company is also making headway in lithium exploration under the KOMIR Lefroy Lithium Joint Venture, with discoveries of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Maximus ended the quarter with $3.1 million in cash, bolstered by tax credits from the Federal Government’s Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Scheme.

For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.