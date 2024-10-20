News & Insights

Maximus Resources Advances Gold and Lithium Projects

October 20, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited continues to advance its Spargoville Gold Project with successful drill programs revealing promising shallow gold mineralization at the Hilditch and Eagles Nest sites. The company is also making headway in lithium exploration under the KOMIR Lefroy Lithium Joint Venture, with discoveries of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Maximus ended the quarter with $3.1 million in cash, bolstered by tax credits from the Federal Government’s Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Scheme.

