Maximus Reports Lower Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS) on Thursday reported net income of $52.01 million or $0.83 per share in the fourth quarter, lower than $63.66 million or $1.02 per share in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $67.4 million or $1.08 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to 1.106 billion from $923.84 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.08 billion.

Looking forward to FY22, the company expects revenue to range between $4.40 billion and $4.60 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range between $5.07 and $5.37 for the full-year.

Analysts expect the company tor report earnings of $4.45 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.