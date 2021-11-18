Markets
MMS

Maximus Reports Lower Profit In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS) on Thursday reported net income of $52.01 million or $0.83 per share in the fourth quarter, lower than $63.66 million or $1.02 per share in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $67.4 million or $1.08 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to 1.106 billion from $923.84 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.08 billion.

Looking forward to FY22, the company expects revenue to range between $4.40 billion and $4.60 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range between $5.07 and $5.37 for the full-year.

Analysts expect the company tor report earnings of $4.45 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular