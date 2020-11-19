Maximus Q4 Profit Rises, Results Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Maximus, Inc. (MMS), a provider of government services worldwide, reported Thursday that its attributable net income for the fourth quarter rose to 63.66 million or $1.02 per share from $60.09 million or $0.93 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $923.84 million from $754.97 million in the prior-year period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter on revenues of $862.05 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Maximus said it establishing guidance for revenue to range between $3.20 billion and $3.40 billion, and earnings per share between $3.45 and $3.70.

The Street expects earnings of $3.64 per share for the year on revenues of $3.05 billion.

The company's board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of its common stock outstanding, payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

