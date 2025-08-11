Maximus' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 4%

Maximus, Inc. MMS reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results positively impacted the market as the stock has rallied 4% since the earnings release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.4% and increased 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.35 billion topped the consensus mark by 4.5% and rose 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Maximus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus raised the earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025. Total revenues are now expected between $5.38 billion and $5.48 billion compared with the previous expectation of $5.25 billion and $5.34 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.38 billion.

Adjusted earnings are anticipated in the range of $7.35-$7.55 per share compared with the previous expectations of $6.30-$6.60 per share. The updated guided range is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.61.

Segmental Revenues of Maximus

The U.S. Federal Services segment’s revenues of $761.2 million rose 11.4% from the year-ago reported number and beat our estimate of $686.8 million. Meanwhile, the Outside the U.S. segment’s revenues of $147.4 million decreased 6.9% year over year and missed our anticipation of $163.7 million. The U.S. Services segment’s revenues of $439.8 million fell 6.9% year over year and lagged our estimate of $440.2 million.

MMS’ Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards, as of June 30, 2025, totaled $3.37 billion. Contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) amounted to $1.44 billion. The sales pipeline, as of June 30, was $44.7 billion. This included $3.05 billion in pending proposals, $1.20 billion in proposals in preparation and $40.4 billion in opportunities tracking. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.8 on a trailing 12-month basis.

MMS’ Operating Performance

Operating income of $165.7 million increased 16.9% year over year. This compares with our expected adjusted operating income of $128 million, down 22.6% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 12.3% increased 151 basis points year over year.

Maximus’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Maximus ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $59.8 million compared with $73 million reported at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $182.7 million in cash from operations. Free cash outflow was $198.2 million.

MMS Updates Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 13% compared with 11.7% expected earlier.

Free cash flow expectation is between $370 million and $390 million. The company forecasts interest expenses of approximately $81 million compared with the prior anticipation of $78 million. The effective income tax rate is anticipated to be within 28-29%. On a full-year basis, the weighted average shares outstanding are forecasted to be approximately 58 million.

Currently, Maximus carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion lagged the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.