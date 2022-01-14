Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.28

Maximus, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.28 per share on 28th of February. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is around the industry average.

Maximus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Maximus was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:MMS Historic Dividend January 14th 2022

Maximus Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.15 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Maximus has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Maximus' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Maximus' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Maximus that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

