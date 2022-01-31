Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Dividend Will Be US$0.28

The board of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.28 per share on the 28th of February. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.4%.

Maximus' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Maximus' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:MMS Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Maximus Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Maximus has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Maximus definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Maximus Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Maximus that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

