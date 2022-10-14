Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Dividend Will Be $0.28

The board of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of November, with investors receiving $0.28 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Maximus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Maximus was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Maximus Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.18 total annually to $1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Maximus May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Although it's important to note that Maximus' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Maximus has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Maximus that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

