Maximus (MMS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Maximus, Inc. MMS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 15, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. It posted an earnings surprise of 6.8% on average.

Maximus, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Maximus, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.27 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect the top line to have been driven by organic growth due to volume growth in key programs in the U.S. segments.

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.34 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maximus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Maximus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure.

EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.